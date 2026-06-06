My nine-year-old spends more time at ballet than tuition. And I'm not worried

The average Singaporean primary schooler spends three hours a week in tuition.

My nine-year-old daughter Claire spends double that time in a dance studio.

At 8pm on a Friday night, she's volunteering to stay behind after her ballet class. Not to practise her dance moves, but to be a teaching apprentice instead.

Shadowing her teacher, Claire helps younger dancers correct their posture and maintain their ballet poses, among other things.

In a society built on efficiency, risk aversion and ROI (return on investment), backing my daughter to spend that much time developing an interest or a potential career outside the typical Singaporean aspiration list of doctors and lawyers raises plenty of eyebrows.

This is especially evident during family dinners and gatherings, when questions about her apprenticeship focus on how it'll affect her job prospects in adulthood.

"But what's she really going to do in the future?"

"I hope you're not neglecting her schoolwork."

"You should shift some of your budget to enrichment classes instead."