When should a boss step in? What my own burnout taught me about managing others

It started with sleep.

I began having dreams about Excel sheets. Numbers, unfinished financial reports and problems that needed fixing followed me into my slumber.

I could sleep for seven or eight hours and still wake up feeling like I had never stopped working in the hair care business I had founded.

That's when I started to wonder: Is this burnout?

I'd had the same thought just a few years earlier, when I first became a manager in my previous roles. I was dealing with heightened stress and exhaustion, and soon became convinced I was burnt out.

Looking back, though, I think I was wrong. I was just depleted from navigating a steeper learning curve – tired from doing things I hadn't yet learnt to do well.

Both experiences have made me realise how easily we can use "burnout" to describe very different kinds of exhaustion.

Now that I’m an employer, knowing the difference matters even more. When someone tells me they are overwhelmed, I have to ask myself: Are we asking too much of them? Or are they going through the discomfort that sometimes comes with learning to do something difficult?

And, perhaps, the most uncomfortable question: How do I know the difference between an employee who is simply struggling with a problem, and when I play a part in contributing to that struggle?

WHEN I WAS WRONG ABOUT BURNOUT

Before becoming a manager, my idea of doing a good job was fairly simple: Work hard, solve problems, be useful. If I put in enough effort, most things felt within my control.

Then suddenly, after a promotion, I was responsible for other people.