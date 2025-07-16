Commentary: My vision blurred while cooking. That’s when I finally admitted I was burnt out

SINGAPORE: I was standing in my kitchen, cooking dinner, when my vision suddenly blurred. The porcelain plate in my hand slipped and shattered at my feet. That’s when I knew something had gone very wrong.

In Singapore, we wear our hustle like a badge of honour. Long hours, marathon meetings and late-night emails are sometimes seen as signs of dedication and commitment.

But the line between dedication and depletion is dangerously thin. Multiple studies have found that Singapore has some of the highest burnout rates because of work, with one last year putting the figure at 61 per cent.

Still, many of us believe burnout could never happen to us.

I was one of them.