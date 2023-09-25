Commentary: Should we really be listening to leaders’ advice on work-life balance?

SINGAPORE: When Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam expressed his view last month that work hours in Singapore “are a bit too long” to an audience of youth leaders, he was greeted with applause.

That exchange revealed how overwork is a common experience in Singapore, whether you are a seasoned leader or a young person getting your first taste of the working world.

Work-life balance continues to be a hot talking point, with leaders’ comments about it making local headlines.

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta provoked much debate when he said work-life balance was “baloney” on a CNA podcast, claiming that it is impossible to divorce work from life. His opinion is that with an average workday of eight to 10 hours, the workplace is where you have “friends, colleagues, impact, growth and income.”

Naturally, overworked employees might not take kindly to the face value of comments like that. For them, work-life balance is very much an important priority. A 2023 survey by recruitment company Randstad found that better work-life balance elsewhere is the top reason that would make a Singapore professional resign.