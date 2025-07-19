Are we paying too much for convenience these days?

How much does a bottle of water cost? At the supermarket, it's around S$0.60. At the provision shop downstairs, it's probably at least a dollar.

But at a vending machine or the airport? The same bottle can cost you four to five times more, easily.

Why do we willingly pay more in one context but not the other?

This isn't a conversation about product quality. After all, we're not talking about artisanal spring water infused with ionised minerals.

It is just that when we are feeling hot, thirsty or in a rush, we quickly become willing to trade more money for immediate relief.

This is the convenience premium: We pay a higher price not for a better product, but simply a faster, easier way to get the same thing.

And the dangerous part is, we're doing it more often than ever.