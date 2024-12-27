The convenience and the curse of online shopping: How e-commerce is fuelling addiction, wastage

Whenever Ms Liang has pockets of free time from work, whether it is during lunch or a toilet break, she will swiftly browse through online shopping sites. The 25-year-old said that this is how she relieves stress.

She estimated that she buys things online once a week on average, though this frequency may go up at different times of the year, including during festive seasons when she is buying gifts or party items.

Like many others who have come to rely on e-commerce for most of their shopping needs, Ms Liang, who works in the legal industry, said that online shopping appeals to her because she gets access to a wider variety of products, including those overseas.

There is also the convenience of being able to browse or shop whenever she likes and the ability to make price comparisons at a glance.

This constant access and ease of scrolling through e-commerce sites is driven in part by the hard-to-filter advertisements on social media or YouTube videos put up by people who introduce, unbox or review newly launched products or hauls – all stoking consumers to buy more.

These typically lead to one outcome: Shoppers overspend.

Ms Liang admitted that she knows she spends too much time browsing these sites, even if she does not always make purchases.

“I think at one point, it was excessive because even though I wasn’t necessarily buying, I felt the need to be scrolling and shopping at every free moment I had, like when I walked to the toilet or when I had any spare time,” she said.

“There was one day when I was super busy at work. During a break, I was just compulsively scrolling a website at rapid speed. That’s when I felt, ‘Okay, maybe this is too much’.”

She has since come to realise that she might have an addiction, she said, “because even though I (have cut back) on scrolling, I do generally feel quite bored and empty when I don’t buy things or have no parcels arriving”.

Another young Singaporean can relate. Ms Tham, 29, who works in the beauty industry, estimated that she carts out online purchases twice a week on average. She scrolls through various shopping sites almost every other day.

Ms Tham, who did not give her full name because she does not want people to know about her shopping habits, said that she is drawn to the competitive prices offered online compared with the same product in stores, the convenience of home deliveries and the fuss-free process should an item need to be returned to the seller.

“With online purchases these days, there is a proliferation of the whole ‘buy now, think later’ mindset, since we can decide on whether we’d like to keep or return the goods upon receiving it,” Ms Tham said.

“In some sense, it feels like we do not have to fully commit to the purchase even though we have already carted out.”

Ms Tham said that she feels excitement after ordering something and at the thought of receiving a package after buying it.

In the coming new year, though, she is planning to cut back on her online shopping because she believes that her spending has gotten slightly out of hand.

Online shopping, whether for groceries or non-essential items, has become so much a part of everyday life that global e-commerce sales have grown steadily over the years.

It was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought about a digital boom.

Data published by the Singapore Department of Statistics in August this year showed that the total revenue generated from e-commerce across all service sectors here was S$401.1 million in 2022, up from S$365.3 million in 2021.

In 2020, the revenue was S$268.5 million and in 2019, it was S$266.6 million.