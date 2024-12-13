Packaging matters: China's eco-conscious young shoppers want sustainability. But are there enough options?

It was part of a special sustainable delivery service by SF Express, China’s largest express courier company. The recyclable box was made of polypropylene, a material widely recycled into many different types of products including fibers for clothes, industrial materials and kitchenware.

But shoppers like Chen say more can be done.

For starters, they are not always given greener packaging options, he told CNA. “The decision is made by logistics companies.”

Groups like Greenpeace have noted excessive amounts of paper, plastic and styrofoam widely used by Chinese e-commerce as well as courier companies during year-end blockbuster sales like Singles’ Day and in the lead-up to Christmas and Chinese New Year.

A comment shared on the Sina Weibo microblogging site by a user named Lunar Fang, said she received “big cardboard boxes filled with plastic bubble wrap and paper stuffing” for non fragile orders like pens and other stationary as well as clothes.

Another online shopper, Yue Wenjuan, from Liaoning province in northeastern China, shared that she finds online shopping to be challenging because of the amount of excessive packaging waste.

Yue, 37, is a content creator on social media platform Xiaohongshu. She advocates for sustainable living and often shares tips for eco-friendly living habits in her videos.

She told CNA that while she does her part by “buying only when necessary”, she often discards most of the packaging immediately after receiving her parcels and hopes Chinese brands and sellers will do more to minimise their carbon footprints, like offering higher-quality products to reduce the likelihood of returns, which generates more waste.

"If the quality is poor and people return the goods, this will, in turn, generate a larger carbon footprint due to delivery logistics," she added.

During the annual Singles’ Day shopping event this year, for instance, fashion e-retailers complained about high parcel return rates of up to 90 per cent.