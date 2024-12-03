Commentary: What 11.11 Singles' Day sales no longer say about China’s economy

SINGAPORE: On Nov 12, 2020, amid the chaos of a contentious United States presidential election and a global pandemic, Jiang Fan, president of Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall platforms, took the stage to announce the performance of its 11.11 “Singles’ Day” shopping festival.

The highlight was the total GMV (gross merchandise value) of 498.2 billion yuan (US$68.8 billion), a staggering 86 per cent increase compared to 2019. It was a moment of triumph for Chinese e-commerce – and the last time Alibaba launched the 11.11 with such fanfare.

Since 2022, major Chinese e-commerce platforms have replaced GMV announcements with vague metrics, such as the number of small merchants doubling their sales or brands with over 100 million yuan in sales.

For the recently concluded 2024 edition, Alibaba reported that 45 brands surpassed 1 billion yuan GMV on Tmall, while JD claimed a 20 per cent increase in the number of shoppers. Yet, both platforms again refrained from revealing total GMV.