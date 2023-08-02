Tissue boxes, newspapers and repurposed packaging: How I tried to bin my waste without plastic bags

SINGAPORE: Now that supermarkets are charging for plastic carriers, what are you using to bag your rubbish?

That was the question CNA posed to supermarket customers on Jul 3, the day the mandatory bag charge came into effect.

Shoppers told CNA that they would buy plastic bags or bin liners to contain their rubbish, citing hygiene reasons and the lack of alternatives. Many said wet rubbish would splatter and dirty rubbish chutes if not placed in plastic bags, and attract pests like cockroaches and rats.

Environmental groups, however, have said it is a matter of repurposing the packaging you already have and changing your habits with a mind to reusing what is available, rather than buying a new plastic bag just to throw it away again.

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor has herself offered a few suggestions from using rice bags to toilet roll bags and packaging from online orders.

CNA asked environmental experts for tips and suggestions on how to bin waste without the use of plastic bags and tried them out for their feasibility.