5, 10 cents for extra bags: Hawkers, minimarts start charging as more ask for free carriers

SINGAPORE: Ever since supermarkets stopped handing out free plastic bags, hawkers and minimarts have been getting more requests for extra carriers from customers.

Large supermarket operators have been required since Jul 3 to charge a minimum of S$0.05 (US$0.03) for disposable carrier bags. The law does not apply to smaller shops or other retailers.

A hawker stall in Kovan made headlines last month for making customers pay for additional plastic bags and disposable cutlery, on top of its usual takeaway fee.

When CNA visited the soup stall at Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre, a sign was on display informing customers of a 10-cent charge for cutlery and each extra bag – on top of a 30-cent takeaway fee.

"We just want to be environmentally friendly and cut down on the use of plastic bags," a stall assistant said in Mandarin.

"Customers keep asking for two or three plastic bags but we can’t keep giving to them. We are hawkers, we need to earn a living," added the woman, who declined to give her name.

Since the charge was implemented, customers have stopped taking extra plastic bags and utensils, she said.

"If it’s free, a lot of people will take it. But if there’s a fee, no one will."