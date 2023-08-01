5, 10 cents for extra bags: Hawkers, minimarts start charging as more ask for free carriers
A hawker tells CNA that an elderly customer once helped himself to six plastic bags hanging near the entrance of the stall.
SINGAPORE: Ever since supermarkets stopped handing out free plastic bags, hawkers and minimarts have been getting more requests for extra carriers from customers.
Large supermarket operators have been required since Jul 3 to charge a minimum of S$0.05 (US$0.03) for disposable carrier bags. The law does not apply to smaller shops or other retailers.
A hawker stall in Kovan made headlines last month for making customers pay for additional plastic bags and disposable cutlery, on top of its usual takeaway fee.
When CNA visited the soup stall at Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre, a sign was on display informing customers of a 10-cent charge for cutlery and each extra bag – on top of a 30-cent takeaway fee.
"We just want to be environmentally friendly and cut down on the use of plastic bags," a stall assistant said in Mandarin.
"Customers keep asking for two or three plastic bags but we can’t keep giving to them. We are hawkers, we need to earn a living," added the woman, who declined to give her name.
Since the charge was implemented, customers have stopped taking extra plastic bags and utensils, she said.
"If it’s free, a lot of people will take it. But if there’s a fee, no one will."
"IF YOU WANT MORE, THEN YOU BUY"
But other hawkers CNA spoke to said they do not charge more for extra bags, beyond the typical takeaway fee of up to 30 cents.
A hawker selling salted duck at Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre said she doesn't frequently get customers asking for bags, just “on and off”. A Western food stall employee at the same hawker centre said they also do not charge customers who occasionally ask for no more than one extra bag.
But some hawkers have encountered customers taking multiple bags at a time – usually without asking.
A vegetarian cooked food stall at Chong Pang Market & Food Centre in Yishun once had to deal with an elderly customer grabbing several plastic bags hanging near the entrance of the store.
An employee at the stall, who gave her name as Sally, said the customer took about six plastic bags after buying a packet of beehoon.
“I know what he (did) ... But I don’t want to open my mouth and (tell) him because he’s old,” said Ms Sally, adding that she “let him take” the plastic bags the first time.
But the customer returned a second time and took several plastic bags again. By the third time, Ms Sally moved the plastic bags out of reach the moment she spotted the customer.
“I told the uncle … you’re (not here) to buy my bee hoon. You just want to come to take my free plastic bags,” Ms Sally said.
Although the customer did return to the stall two more times, he eventually stopped coming. When CNA visited the store on Jul 25, the plastic bags had been placed back at their original location.
While the stall also has other customers taking additional one to two plastic bags - sometimes without asking as well - it still does not charge more for the carriers.
“(If) it’s one or two, I’ll give. But if you want (more), then you buy (the plastic bags) for me,” Ms Sally said with a laugh.
Over at Hong Lim Market and Food Centre, the owner of a stall that sells fusion fare said some customers also take too many disposable utensils.
Mr Choa, who declined to be named in full, charges a 20-cent takeaway fee for one specific dish that involves more packaging. He does not charge a takeaway fee for other menu items.
The 58-year-old said he had a customer who bought the cheapest item on the menu but took four sets of cutleries.
“They said they’re sharing. But we do not factor our selling price for you to share,” he said.
“If you take four sets, and one set of fork and spoon costs 5 cents, four sets cost 20 cents, but you only buy two roti pratas. You go and buy an item from me and because you are sharing with (three) persons I must cater four sets of cutlery for you to take away. Does that make sense?”
MINIMARTS, MARKET STALLS CHARGING UP TO 10 CENTS
Some minimarts and wet market stalls have also started charging for extra plastic bags.
Ai M28 Minimart in Choa Chu Kang has seen customers asking for more carriers – sometimes double the number already given to them.
An employee told CNA that if the items the customer purchased are heavy, she usually gives them extra bags for free. But if the customer asks for more, she tells them that they have to “spend more money”. This usually stops the requests, said the employee, who wanted to be known as Ms Ang.
Another minimart in Choa Chu Kang, Fortune Supermarket, began charging 5 cents for every additional bag requested by customers on Jul 3 – the same day the mandatory disposable bag charge started at larger grocery chains.
At E Ocean Minimart, customers have to fork out 10 cents for every extra bag. This charge was implemented in July to follow the new rule at supermarkets, said the store in-charge Jonas Foong.
Some wet market stalls have also implemented bag charges. One such stall is Traditional Yong Tau Foo at Keat Hong Wet Market, which charges 5 or 10 cents, depending on the size of the bag.
However, stall owner Boo Kah Choo told CNA that she sometimes doesn't charge for extra bags as most of her customers are old.
At Jelia Minimart in Far East Plaza, there is no charge for additional plastic bags. However, some customers also do not ask for carriers as they bring their own, the store owner said.
“Now it’s like a trend. Everybody goes for (reusable bags),” said Mr Tan, who only gave his surname.
This was also the case for Mr Lim, who owns a vegetable stall at Fajah Market.
The shop sometimes gives out up to two extra bags for free to its regular customers. But Mr Lim also pointed out that some customers refuse the offer as they have their own bags.
He added that a few customers had already started bringing their own bags before the mandatory carrier charge kicked in at supermarkets.
“(Before), maybe about 30 to 40 per cent (brought their own bags). Now, the percentage is more,” said Mr Lim.