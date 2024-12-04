The lure of Labubu: How people are potentially breaking the law to get their hands on the popular dolls

SINGAPORE: Spin a wheel and maybe win a rare Labubu figurine - that is a chance desperate fans are taking on social media platforms like TikTok.

These fans can spend up to S$150 (US$110) per round to snag coveted rare editions of the toys, which are typically sold in blind boxes.

Livestreamers may also offer these boxes on digital scratch-and-win “cards”.

But unbeknownst to some taking part, they could be flouting the Gambling Control Act, legal experts told CNA.

“If you look at this whole idea of a mystery box … it is actually a very minor - or maybe some people will say harmless - form of gambling. But it is what it is. It is gambling,” said lawyer Samuel Yuen.

Under the Act, those who are caught conducting betting operations can be fined up to S$500,000 and jailed up to seven years for a first offence.

Players below the age of 18 could be fined S$1,500.