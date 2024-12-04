The lure of Labubu: How people are potentially breaking the law to get their hands on the popular dolls
Labubu toys have been around for nine years, but only shot to fame a few months ago when K-pop star Lisa from Blackpink shared photos of herself with the characters.
SINGAPORE: Spin a wheel and maybe win a rare Labubu figurine - that is a chance desperate fans are taking on social media platforms like TikTok.
These fans can spend up to S$150 (US$110) per round to snag coveted rare editions of the toys, which are typically sold in blind boxes.
Livestreamers may also offer these boxes on digital scratch-and-win “cards”.
But unbeknownst to some taking part, they could be flouting the Gambling Control Act, legal experts told CNA.
“If you look at this whole idea of a mystery box … it is actually a very minor - or maybe some people will say harmless - form of gambling. But it is what it is. It is gambling,” said lawyer Samuel Yuen.
Under the Act, those who are caught conducting betting operations can be fined up to S$500,000 and jailed up to seven years for a first offence.
Players below the age of 18 could be fined S$1,500.
TIKTOK DOES NOW ALLOW SUCH ACTIVITIES
TikTok said it does not permit the promotion or facilitation of gambling or gambling-like activities.
“The accounts have been banned for violating our guidelines on gambling, and we have taken action against similar violative accounts,” a spokesperson said.
However, a check by CNA found more accounts appearing just days after the earlier ones were taken down.
Some no longer showed any tell-tale signs of gambling. Players were notified when the game was being played via Telegram.
The Singapore police did not comment on these specific TikTok accounts but said an advisory was issued to another livestreamer who had conducted similar activities.
In response to CNA’s queries, the Gambling Regulatory Authority said the public can report such unlawful activities.
The statutory board, which falls under the Ministry of Home Affairs, added that it has the power to impose "prohibitive measures" such as blocking gambling websites or working with the monetary authority to stop payments.
Regulations for mystery boxes will be announced at a later date, it said.
However, Singapore University of Social Sciences law lecturer Alexander Woon said that rules in the space must be balanced.
He noted that items like McDonald’s Happy Meals and Kinder Surprise chocolates also typically provide buyers the thrill of not knowing what they would be getting in general.
“Many things in life obviously have an element of chance to them, and the element of chance is part of the fun,” he said.
“You don't want to over-regulate in those areas as well, because then that's just a waste of resources. You're just going to be catching a lot of people that you don't intend (to) and blocking out things that genuinely bring people joy and fun.”
THE LABUBU CRAZE
One reason people are trying anything they can to get their hands on Labubu toys, which go for between about S$16 and S$25 at Pop Mart, is their popularity which has reached a fever pitch.
The figurines have been around for nine years, but only shot to fame a few months ago when K-pop star Lisa from Blackpink shared photos of herself with Labubu toys on social media.
When CNA visited Pop Mart’s Plaza Singapura branch on Nov 22, there was a long queue to snap up a new series of Labubu toys.
"I like blind boxes because they make me (feel) surprised,” said one fan who waited in line. He bought a bag with a Labubu design, which he said he found unique.
One staff member in another branch at Ion Orchard said that queues got so long a month ago that the store had to halt sales for the safety of shoppers.
Snacks and drinks chain The SGFR Store, which also sells Labubu toys from overseas suppliers, said they sell out fast.
The chain’s founder Mohamed Haikkel said he would run out of the figurines every three to four days when he first began bringing them in. Today, they make up more than 15 per cent of his stores’ profit.
He noted that many stores sell blind boxes because of the element of surprise.
“Unlike normal action figures or toys, where you can … go and buy all seven of the ones you want, (for blind boxes), you have to buy bit by bit until you get all,” he said.
Fans have a one in 72 chance of getting one of the characters called a “secret Labubu”, which means they have to buy repeatedly until they get it, he added.
For those who snag these rare toys, many end up reselling them online for a profit. A recent CNA search showed some can go up to S$1,000 each.
THE POTENTIAL HARMS
While it may sound like just fun and games, some social service agencies like TOUCH Community Services have sounded the alarm.
“The increasing normalisation of chance-based games and activities like blind box purchases poses a significant concern, especially for children and youths,” said Mr Shawn Soh, lead counsellor at the organisation’s counselling and intervention department.
“These purchases introduce the thrill of uncertainty and the potential for reward, which can quickly escalate into compulsive behaviour. The dopamine hit involved in blind boxes can trigger a powerful reward system in the brain, which can be highly addictive.”
TOUCH added that it is crucial for parents to be aware of the risk of their children over-spending and forming unhealthy gaming habits.
Failing to get that one rare item can also trigger anxiety and depression, he further cautioned.
To help parents and youth, TOUCH is developing a new module for youths and parents focused on understanding what it calls online "gamblification" - or gaming with elements of gambling.
It said: “This programme will address the rise of these trends, raise awareness of their potential risks, and provide practical skills in emotional regulation, equipping young people and families to recognise and manage situations like these more effectively.”