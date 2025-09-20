With so many better options today, investment-linked insurance plans just don't make sense to me

When I first entered the working world in the early 2010s, one of the earliest conversations I had with a financial adviser was about investment-linked insurance plans (ILPs).

It sounded like a smart idea at the time – I could check two items off my adulting to-do list by getting life insurance protection while investing at the same time.

Think of ILP as a two-in-one deal: part insurance, part investment. Your money covers you and also goes into funds that are supposed to grow your wealth.

For many people who lack confidence or are afraid to invest on their own, they tend to count on their ILP to do the work for them, relying on the skills and competence of their financial adviser.

My experience was thus hardly unique. In Singapore, many people's first step into investing comes through ILPs sold by insurers, often by friends or family acting as advisers. These products, largely agent-driven, have surged since 2022, making up 43 per cent of new life insurance business in the first half of 2025.

At first, this may seem practical. However, when the ILP fails to perform well, people often end up regretting their decision, only realising then that their investment returns were not guaranteed.

Over the years, as I became more informed about how to invest, I also realised just how much my ILP was costing me.

INVESTMENT RETURNS NOT GUARANTEED

Most people know that they need to invest to beat inflation, but the problem is, few know how or take the time to learn.

An ILP is often positioned as a convenient and fuss-free way to invest. That is why many people make the mistake of assuming that it is a passive investment tool, but this is a misconception.