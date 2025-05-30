Having always struggled to make friends at school or work, this is how I started seeking out real connections on my own

In university, I tried harder to talk to my coursemates. Every time, our conversations usually revolved around homework, examinations or worries about job-hunting. Once the classes we took together ended, so did the motivation to see one another again.

It felt like the friendships I had were born simply out of convenience and proximity. I was just going along with the flow, passively interacting in environments that I’d been placed in rather than making conscious decisions to take charge of my social life.

THE TURNING POINT

Here in Singapore, we spend so much of our waking lives at school or work. The Ministry of Manpower estimates that we spend an average of 43.3 hours working per week. As a student, I typically spent just as long in school or on homework or studying, if not more.

It can be isolating when we struggle to find people on our wavelength in these structured social settings.

Nearing graduation, it became clear to me that the relationships I had with most of my coursemates wouldn’t survive once we diverged on our own separate paths. Most of them had already formed their own cliques; trying to insert myself in these groups felt unrealistic and a bit rude.

It dawned on me then that instead of whining about being excluded or left out, perhaps I needed to stop waiting for others to ask me out. I needed to seek out my own social spaces and experiences – or I would simply be stuck at home alone, with no one to blame but myself.

I started aggressively and actively looking for things that I liked to do. I spent a lot of time browsing social media and online forums, and found communities that shared my interests, from gothic fashion groups, Singaporean literature lovers to punk rock music fans.