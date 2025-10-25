Mentorship in the workplace is a dying art, but it's one we can save

For many pop culture fans of my generation, what comes to mind when we think of "mentorship" is Mr Miyagi – the seemingly stern and aloof, but caring and compassionate sensei, played by Pat Morita in the 1984 film The Karate Kid.

I always loved that his mode of instruction for 17-year-old Daniel was not through hyped-up, motivational speeches but through the calm, mundane, endless repetition of "wax on, wax off". What seems like a tedious chore of waxing a car becomes muscle memory, and later, mastery.

More than four decades on, the original film stands as a reminder of a somewhat unpopular lesson in an increasingly fast-paced world: True growth can't be fast-tracked. It can be earned only through multiple cycles of effort, correction and patience.

When I started out in my career 20 years ago, I had the privilege of having a boss who was generous with her time and patient instruction.

She took me to client meetings, where I saw firsthand the challenges of managing conflicting expectations and difficult conversations. Eventually, she trusted me to lead pitches independently, coaching me silently from the sidelines and giving pointers behind the scenes.