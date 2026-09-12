I don't have much money. Do I really need financial education?

In my work providing financial education to lower-income Singaporeans, a participant in one of my courses once asked point-blank: "How can I save for an emergency when every month is an emergency?"

It was a difficult but very real question.

When you're the main breadwinner and unexpected expenses keep coming up, it can feel like that for many of the people we work with, including migrant domestic workers.

There was no quick tip on budgeting or lesson on how to better distinguish needs from wants that could adequately address the reality of her situation.

This was someone doing everything she could just to keep her household afloat.

We often talk about good financial habits as something that begins with a surplus. Conventional wisdom tells us to build up a savings buffer, however small, that allows us to make better money moves – build an emergency fund, for example, or start investing early.

But what if basic monthly expenses already require you to scrimp and save every dollar?

MUST I HAVE LOTS OF MONEY TO BE GOOD WITH MANAGING IT?

For households operating on razor-thin margins, an unexpected medical bill or a broken appliance is not simply an inconvenience. It can mean having to decide which other expense, however critical, has to wait.

In fact, the less room you have in your budget, the more consequential each financial decision can become.

This is precisely why we should question a common assumption about financial education: that it becomes relevant only when you have more money to manage.

When there is a healthy financial cushion, a poor decision can be absorbed. When there is almost none, that poor decision can reverberate for months, or even years.

When we think about being "good with money", we often think about making money work harder: comparing mortgage rates, maximising credit-card rewards, learning investment strategies and calculating whether we are putting enough aside for retirement.

But for someone on a modest or low income, financial literacy serves a different, more immediate purpose.

It can help you:

Understand what a loan will really cost before taking it

Decide which obligations to prioritise when everything feels important

Recognise when an attractive financial offer is too good to be true

Find ways, however small, to stop every dollar from being spoken for before the next payday.

The question, then, is not simply how to make your money grow, but rather, how to make the choices available to you count.