Talking money with your partner: Who pays, who saves and why it matters

When you first start dating someone, you probably spend most of your time thinking about the eating places you want to take them to or special spots you want to visit together.

At this stage, the last thing you want to think about is money – but it often becomes an important part of the relationship much sooner than we think.

From deciding where to go for a meal to splitting the cost of a weekend getaway, financial decisions creep into everyday life. And the way you and your partner handle them can set the tone for your future together.

When my husband and I first started dating, we kept it simple, splitting our meals 50-50 and often ordering our own dishes. Over time, we relaxed into a rhythm – one person picked up the bill for this meal, the other for the next.

And if one of us got a bonus payout at work, that person would happily treat the other.

It's fortuitous that we were on the same page from the get-go. However, it's more common that two people in a romantic relationship might not view money in the same way.

Some are natural savers, careful about where every dollar goes. Others are happy to spend generously on experiences and gifts, and pay more for convenience – especially if their love language is gifting.

The differences can be obvious, but few couples sit down to have a direct and open conversation about it before marriage, gliding through year after year without ever discussing it directly.

And all because they would rather avoid the awkward topic around dollars and cents.

WHO PAYS FOR THE DATE?

Unlike rent or a phone bill, “relationship spending” often flies under the radar. Most of us don't consciously track how much we spend on the people we love.

We want to enjoy our time together, and their happiness in the moment matters more than the number on the receipt.