Is the high bar in school killing our kids’ love for their mother tongue?

Recently, while revising for her end-of-year exams, my 15-year-old daughter came to me with a list of Chinese words, asking me to test her on them.

It had been a while since she'd asked for help. Ever since starting secondary school, she has mostly managed her studies on her own. But when she handed me the list, I wasn't surprised by the request. Rather, I was caught off-guard by what was on it.

Now, I consider myself fairly proficient in my mother tongue. Not only did I grow up in a Chinese-speaking family, I consistently scored As in Chinese throughout my schooling years.

The list of words my daughter handed me was meant for her Secondary 3 cohort (she's in the International Baccalaureate programme, but the Chinese textbook they use is the same as the O-Level track). But I found myself unable to read a number of them, let alone understand them.

Even my husband, who had studied Higher Mother Tongue (HMT) back in school, found some of the words unfamiliar and difficult.

Watching my daughter struggle to recall how to write certain words or their meanings, I felt her frustration deeply. This is a child who has always been academically focused and motivated, and used to have perfect scores for Chinese spelling tests (or tingxie) in primary school.

That frustration led me to post the list on social media, wondering aloud why secondary school students were now expected to learn such advanced vocabulary.

The response was overwhelming.

Many parents messaged me about similar struggles their children face learning Chinese in school. Many more said that they themselves couldn't understand some of the words on the list I had posted.