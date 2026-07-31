Opening doors, putting my mum first. That's how Dad taught me to be a gentleman

Growing up, I thought every dad was like mine.

I don't remember my mum ever opening a door herself. Whether it was entering a restaurant or coming home, before her hand could even reach the handle, Dad would already be there. Getting out of the car, he'd walk around and open her door.

And he doesn't do this just for my mum.

If there's someone walking behind him – an old uncle, a young kid or someone he's never met before – he'll naturally hold the door open, too.

To him, it's simply the right thing to do. To me, it's just something I assumed to be normal.

It wasn't until I started hearing my friends talk about their own parents and venturing into the dating pool myself, that I realised not every husband treats his wife like this.

I had simply been lucky enough to grow up believing this was what every marriage looked like.

And looking back, I see my dad had been teaching me these lessons about love even before I understood what they meant.

WHAT MY FATHER TAUGHT ME ABOUT LOVE

One of my earliest memories with Dad was when I was around four years old.

He was holding my hand while we were walking along a pavement. Out of nowhere he said: "Son, one day it won't be my hand you're holding. It'll be someone very special to you."

Then he moved me to the outside of the pavement, which was closest to the roadside. "When that day comes, always let her walk on the inside."

I asked him why. "So if a car comes, it'll hit you instead of her," he said.

I burst out laughing. It sounded so dramatic to me then, even though it turns out that this act of etiquette dates back centuries in Europe.