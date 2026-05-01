I know I should talk to my parents about death. So why can't I do it?

Some years ago, a friend's father died very suddenly of a serious illness. In the weeks that followed, I saw how she struggled with making decisions she wasn't prepared for.

She dutifully spoke to lawyers and looked at documents, but was barely able to grasp any of it. She spent a lot of time and energy second-guessing whether she was doing what her father would have wanted – all while trying not to buckle under the weight of her own grief.

I offered her what support I could but ultimately, some family affairs need to be handled privately. I made sure to be there for her, but there were some things she could do only on her own.

Watching a dear friend go through this with my own hands tied, it hit home for me: There are some aspects of death that we simply can't avoid talking about.

And yet, I still find myself avoiding it with my own parents.

NO EASY WAY TO START THE HARDEST CONVERSATION

I've always had a good relationship with my mother and father. All my life, I've been able to talk to them about anything under the sun – anything but this.

I find myself getting very emotional – aggravated, upset or depressed when my thoughts turn in this direction. I'd simply rather not think about the inevitable until I have to.

At the same time, I'm aware that waiting until the moment when I "have to" think about it might be too late. How can I respect my parents' final wishes if I don't know what they are?

After the death of my friend's parent, I've been reflecting on my aversion to having such a vital conversation with my own mother and father.