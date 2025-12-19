How my father’s death brought me closer to my siblings

There was a full moon on the night we sent our late father off for the last time.

That night in June 2023, after wrapping up and concluding the funeral, my siblings and I returned home, physically and emotionally drained. We had a quick debrief – not just going through logistics and our to-do lists for the next few weeks, but also to process the weight of the three-day funeral together.

Even as grief lingered, there was a quiet comfort in the space we shared together.

Heading to my car that night in preparation to drive home, I looked towards the sky. The moon was extra shiny, bright and round, impossible to miss against the pitch-black night sky.

I took a picture of it and sent it to the chat group I share with my siblings.

"It's a full moon night tonight," I wrote. "Seems to be comforting us that everything has come full circle, and that Dad's life has completed beautifully."

The reply from my brother caught me off guard.

He wrote: "Dad didn't leave us, instead (he) lives with us, in our hearts and memories that no one can take away. We must take good care of ourselves, our bodies, our health and this sibling unity given by both Dad and Mummy."

Reading this, tears welled up in my eyes. They were just simple words, but within them lay a promise we all made to carry Dad’s memory forward together.