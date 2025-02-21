The pain of losing my mother will never go away, but the love we shared lives on still

My mother was the strongest person I’ve ever known.

Coming to Singapore from Malaysia in her youth to make a living in the early 1980s, my mother soon got married and settled down here. She worked many jobs over the years. She toiled in fast food restaurants, got trained as a massage specialist and, for most of my childhood, owned and ran her own massage business.

She worked hard no matter what she did, and she did it all with incredible grace. There was never a complaint from her, just unconditional love that showed up in her everyday actions: Packing us lunches for school, bringing our favourite food home when she returned from a hard day.

She made sacrifices each day without expecting recognition or reward. She showed me and my brother that strength isn’t always loud – it’s in the silent, everyday decisions and actions that built and shaped our family.

I was 29 when she died.