Growing up without Mum was hard. Losing Dad as an adult was even harder

My mum died when I was just a year old, after a long battle with breast cancer.

My three older siblings had many more memories of Mum than I did, but growing up, the topic of her was often altogether avoided at home.

All the same, it was recounted to me how tender, rooted and loyal Dad’s love for Mum was – how much it endures, how much it fights and how much it sacrifices.

When she died, his whole world fell apart.

Dad started drinking – more and more, till he was returning home nightly in a drunken state. Some nights, he’d stumble through the door sporting injuries due to confusion caused by intoxication.

One night, when I was 12, he came home with a bloody forehead. My older sister, a medical practitioner, cleaned and dressed his wound, while the rest of us helped to clean the many drips and splatters of blood off the floor and corridor.

We changed his red-stained clothes and put him to bed before returning to our room. None of us could sleep well after that.