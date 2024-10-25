I wanted to be a better dad. So I left a well-paying job to become a preschool teacher

My first full-time job after graduation was in marketing. I did well at it, and when I became a father in 2019 at the age of 26, I was able to provide for my young family.

However, after the arrival of my first child, I found myself becoming restless at work.

Between office time and work trips overseas, not being able to spend much time with my young son made me unsure how to interact with him. I couldn’t help but notice that some of my colleagues and bosses, especially those who spent a lot of time at work, didn’t seem to have good relationships with their children.

The uncertainty always hummed in the back of my mind. “Was I doing something wrong or right?” I’d wonder.

Meanwhile, my wife had embarked on a new career path as an infant educator after becoming a mother. Over time, I started noticing positive changes in her.

She became more confident and patient; her mannerisms and speech also changed. I realised that she now took the time to pause and think during interactions, taking into account the other person’s perspective before responding – not just with our son, but with me too.

She shared with me that all these were strategies she had picked up in her experiences as an early childhood professional.

Watching her become more and more adept at interacting with our son, my curiosity grew and grew. I wanted to understand these approaches better so I, too, could become a more confident parent.

FALLING SHORT IN FATHERHOOD

The turning point came when my son was three years old.

During this period, I was trying my best to spend as much time as possible with him after work, during weekends and leave days, and even during the short journey to school in the mornings. I even chose a workplace close to my son’s preschool so that I could swiftly pick him up if required.

I was also taking upskilling courses to better provide for my family. However, this also meant less time spent with my son.

The frustration and guilt accumulated. I felt I wasn’t meeting my own expectations as a father – instead, I was always busy with work that I couldn’t even find value in anymore.