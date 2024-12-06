Studying for a degree while nursing and parenting full-time was no joke. But I’d do it again
Ms Peh Xueli had always wanted to go back to school to become a better nurse, but was worried about how to juggle being a full-time worker, mother and student as well. Here’s how she finally did it.
For me, being a nurse has never been about a job; it’s about answering a calling deep inside me to help people. More than tending to their medical woes, I wanted to be there for my patients at every moment with purpose and kindness.
I had always wanted to further my nursing career through education, but in my first few years of nursing, my children were young and they had to be my focus at the time.
In 2017, I had a hip replacement surgery that greatly restricted my mobility and I was forced to take a long break from nursing.
It hit me hard. For once, I was the patient in need of care from dedicated nurses. Being on the receiving end reminded me of how much nurses matter in every patient’s journey to recovery.
Later that year, I started working in medical sales. I was grateful for it. It was a cushy job and I was able to tap my nursing background to do well in it.
Yet, it never drove me the way nursing did.
When the COVID-19 crisis hit in February 2020, I had an awakening. I was comfortable but unfulfilled in sales. I had to get back to what I was meant to do – help people when they need it most.
Thankfully, I had fully recovered from my surgery by then and my kids were old enough that they didn’t need me around as much.
It seemed like the exact right time to jump back into nursing. And so I did, as a senior staff nurse at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.
However, being on the frontlines of healthcare during the pandemic and all its uncertainties felt like a wake-up call. I couldn’t put it off any longer – it was time for me to further my nursing skills and knowledge through education.
I still wanted to keep working full-time, so I needed a programme that would give me the flexibility to do so. I eventually applied for a new scholarship at PSB Academy, for a top-up nursing degree from the Australia-based La Trobe University.
CAN I “DO IT ALL”?
Returning to school as an adult learner was scary. I knew I was taking a big risk in trying to juggle so many things at once: Full-time nursing, degree studies, my family and more.
As the first recipient of this new scholarship, I also felt some pressure. What if I couldn’t stay on top of my game throughout the course?
But the support and flexibility offered by the programme was a big help.
The course was completely assignment-based with no exams, and classes were a hybrid of online and in-person sessions. I could customise my studies to fit my schedule and commitments.
As a working mother of two, this allowed me a lot of freedom to continue my education without overtaxing me or my family.
The scholarship also fully covered my degree programme with no bond commitment, meaning I could focus on my academic pursuits without worrying about my family’s finances.
Of course, there were still many challenges. Regardless of however much flexibility one has, managing endless deadlines and assignments is tough for anyone, let alone someone with a full-time job and family responsibilities to attend to daily.
My hospital colleagues’ unwavering support was crucial in encouraging me to pursue further education.
Understanding the importance of continuous learning, my supervisors and co-workers went out of their way to accommodate my many shift requests, so I could juggle learning and childcare. They left no room for any excuses to talk myself out of it.
Their strong belief in my abilities gave me the confidence I needed to take on this new challenge.
RELYING ON SUPPORT AT HOME
At home, my husband also stepped up to support me both practically and emotionally.
He’s always been a rock for me. Even back in 2017, when we were expecting our first child, he attended infant-care classes with me so that we could shoulder the responsibilities equally.
As I embarked on my degree, he selflessly took on more household responsibilities around his own flexible work schedule, from managing chores to caring for our children.
When I was working on deadlines and assignments, he stepped up to handle parenting duties. When I was resting, he would take the kids out to the swimming pool or the playground, giving me some much-needed alone time.
With him holding down the fort at home, I had the peace of mind I needed to pursue my aspirations without hesitation.
I know that not everybody gets the opportunity to pursue this kind of upskilling and I’m grateful for it, especially in a field like nursing.
Nursing transcends the routine tasks often associated with it. We navigate life-and-death situations, comfort patients and their families in times of need, and support doctors in crucial medical procedures.
Even as an experienced nurse, being able to deepen my knowledge and level up in my skill set has reinforced the significance and purpose of this profession for me.
From this experience, I've learnt that every moment is an opportunity to make a difference for my patients, but also for myself. I’m proud to be on this journey, walking towards becoming a better nurse and person day by day.
Peh Xueli is a senior staff nurse at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.
