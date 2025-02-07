Must I shower in the mornings? There’s a ‘correct’ answer to this question – and here’s why

Once again, another minor controversy has washed up on the shores of our tiny island – the seemingly mundane question of whether you should take a shower in the morning.

This debate started as all debates do in this modern age: With a social media post. A TikTok user posted a video claiming that our public transport stinks in the morning because people do not shower before leaving home.

Comments that came in were mostly supportive, until another TikToker posted a separate video asking people to stop asking Singaporeans to shower in the mornings because the few minutes in the bath could be better spent as a few more minutes of rest for a famously overworked, sleep-deprived people.

This video threw open the floodgates, getting more than a million views since it was posted on Jan 22. It now seems as if online users are pouring out posts, comments and even articles arguing against one side or the other.

"MANDI-LAH SINGAPURA"?

On one side of the camp are those chanting “Mandi-lah Singapura” – both “take a shower, Singapore” in Malay and a play on our national anthem Majulah Singapura.