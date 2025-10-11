Growing up, I felt guilty talking about money. Here's why I'm changing that for my kids

At the time of drafting this piece, the TOTO prize pool has reached S$10 million this year for the ninth time.

Just a few months ago, I recalled a dinner conversation with my children to help them make sense of the lottery prize pool. I offered them two choices: Pick a million dollars right now (from, say, striking the lottery) or choose one cent that doubles every day for the next 30 days.

Unsurprisingly, one of them picked the first option and the second choice was selected by another. It was only after we brought out the calculators to do some sums that they realised that the one cent would eventually compound into an amount that exceeds S$10 million.

This little exercise is one of the many ways I try to help my children build a stronger understanding and discernment towards how money works – how it can be grown, used and saved.

WHY WE NEED TO TEACH CHILDREN WHAT "MONEY" IS

One of the things parents like me often worry about is whether we are setting our kids up for future success or failure.

We get them into good schools. We teach them the values we believe will serve them best. We spend our hard-earned money on them, but we also worry about whether we're truly helping them to understand the value of money.

With three kids below the age of 12, I understand this anxiety all too well. Which parent would want their child to be held back from their dreams due to financial insecurity?

Growing up, my family never really had the luxury of building savings.

My father was a taxi driver, and I saw how hard he worked every single day, even when he was sick, just to cover vehicle rental and petrol costs. Every cent was spent deliberately to keep the lights on and the water running at home.

At the same time, I grew up hearing things such as "filthy rich" or "money is the root of all evil". While I wanted to relieve my parents of the need to trade their time and health for money, these negative connotations also made me feel guilty about wanting to have more money or learn more about money.