88 postal operators suspend services to US over tariffs: UN

GENEVA: Postal traffic to the United States plunged more than 80 per cent following Washington's imposition of new tariffs, with 88 operators worldwide fully or partially suspending services, the Universal Postal Union (UPU) said on Saturday (Sep 6).

The UN agency, which oversees international postal cooperation, said it is working on "the rapid development of a new technical solution that will help get mail moving to the United States again".

US President Donald Trump's administration announced in late July that it was abolishing a tax exemption on small packages entering the United States from Aug 29.

The move triggered announcements from postal services in countries including Australia, Britain, France, Germany, India, Italy and Japan that most US-bound packages would no longer be accepted.

MAIL TRAFFIC COLLAPSES

The UPU said data showed traffic to the US was down 81 per cent on Aug 29 compared with a week earlier.

"Furthermore, 88 postal operators informed the UPU they have suspended some or all postal services to the US until a solution is implemented," it added.

The operators include those in 78 UN member states as well as nine other territories such as Macau and the Cook Islands.