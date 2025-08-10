Four astronauts home from space station after splashdown

"BITTERSWEET" RETURN

NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy praised the successful mission.



"Our crew missions are the building blocks for long-duration, human exploration, pushing the boundaries of what's possible," he said in a NASA statement.



McClain said her farewell to the ISS was "bittersweet" because she may never return.



"Every day, this mission depends on people from all over the world," she wrote on X.



"It depends on government and commercial entities, it depends on all political parties, and it depends on commitment to an unchanged goal over many years and decades."



NASA said last month it would lose about 20 per cent of its workforce - around 3,900 employees - under cuts from US President Donald Trump's sweeping effort to trim the federal workforce.



Trump has meanwhile prioritised crewed missions to the Moon and Mars.



The Crew-10's launch into space in March allowed two US astronauts to return home after being unexpectedly stuck aboard the space station for nine months.



When they launched in June 2024, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were only supposed to spend eight days in space on a test of the Boeing Starliner's first crewed flight.



However, the spaceship developed propulsion problems and was deemed unfit to fly back, leaving them in space for an indefinite period.



NASA announced this week that Wilmore has decided to retire after 25 years of service at the US space agency.



Last week, US astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japan's Kimiya Yui and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov boarded the ISS for a six-month mission.