Bird strike damages nose of Iberia plane, forces emergency landing

Iberia flight IB579 was forced to make an emergency landing after the plane was hit by a bird strike shortly after taking off from Madrid en route to Paris on Sunday (Aug 3).

The Spanish carrier told aviation outlet AeroTime that the Airbus A321XLR struck a "large bird on the front section of the aircraft and on one of its engines" just minutes after departure.

"In accordance with the established safety protocols for such situations, the captain requested authorisation to return to the departure airport, where the aircraft landed safely. The entire flight crew, including pilots and cabin crew, acted with the utmost professionalism to manage the situation and care for the passengers," the airline said.

Viral footage showed oxygen masks deployed, with one passenger breathing heavily through theirs as a baby cried in the background. Photos circulating on social media also revealed substantial damage to the aircraft's nose.

An incident report on the Aviation Safety Network noted that one of the plane’s engines and the nose radome had suffered damage from the bird strike, but the flight landed safely back at Adolfo Suarez Madrid–Barajas Airport.