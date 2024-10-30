Soaring cocoa prices leave farmers, consumers with bitter taste

GHANA / BRITAIN: It is the start of a new cacao season in Ghana but farmers are worried about how much they can get out of this year’s harvest.

The West African country is the world's second largest cocoa producer after its neighbour the Ivory Coast. Together, the two nations supply more than 60 per cent of the world’s cocoa.

But by the end of the last harvesting season in June, Ghana only managed to produce under 430,000 tonnes of cocoa – just half of its usual output.

“This year, the rainfall pattern has been very poor. We barely had enough rain so we may not get a good yield this time,” cocoa farmer Stephen Osei Appiah told CNA.