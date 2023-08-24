COVID-19 pandemic a significant plot twist for workers' rights, say Hollywood writers on strike

NEW YORK: Unions in the United States are finding their voice and making themselves heard, as the COVID-19 pandemic reshapes the global labour market.

Some union members said they have grown more emboldened over the past few years.

Recent high profile unionisation movements and strikes in the country have brought the issue of workers’ rights sharply into focus.

Hollywood writers and actors, for instance, have been on the picket line for months demanding concessions from their studios.