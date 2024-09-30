EU, China continue negotiations over proposed higher EV tariffs ahead of upcoming vote

BRUSSELS: The European Union and China have agreed to continue negotiations over the bloc’s proposal to impose further tariffs of up to 36.3 per cent on imported Chinese electric vehicles, amid souring relations between both sides.

EU member states are expected to vote on the proposed measures in the coming days. Bloomberg reported on Saturday (Sep 28) that the vote will take place on Oct 4, though this could change.

According to the report, the vote was slightly delayed due to last-minute negotiations with Beijing to try to find a resolution that would avoid the new levies.

The EU already has a standard 10 per cent duty on car imports. In June, the European Commission - the bloc’s primary executive arm - announced further provisional tariffs on Chinese EVs.

This stemmed from an EU probe into alleged unfair state subsidies given to China’s car manufacturing industry that were believed to pose an economic threat to European rivals. The proposed additional tariffs were also a bid by the bloc to tackle Chinese industrial overcapacity flooding the EU.

Specific duties were set for Chinese EV makers. These currently stand at 17 per cent for market leader BYD, 36.3 per cent for state-backed SAIC Motors, and 19.3 per cent for Geely.

The EU said the level of tariffs depended on the level of state subsidies received by the firms.