Suspect in Fiji rape of Virgin Australia flight crew to face judge on Monday

SYDNEY: Authorities in Fiji have charged a man with the alleged rape and sexual assault of a 21-year-old member of a Virgin Australia flight crew on New Year's Day, a police official in the Pacific island nation said on Saturday (Jan 4).

The suspect "will be produced in court on Monday", after having been taken into custody on Wednesday, acting police commissioner Juki Fong Chew said in an email that confirmed a report by Australian Broadcasting Corp, but did not elaborate.

Virgin Australia declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Fiji previously said police were investigating separate incidents involving Virgin crew in the city of Nadi, a tourist destination, in the early hours of Jan 1.

Investigations focused on incidents involving two crew of the airline, allegedly victims of rape and theft on a layover before they were supposed to leave the following day, it added.

Crew were not being detained by police, officials said on Friday, though the airline had advised them to stay in their hotel.