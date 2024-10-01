Former US president Jimmy Carter celebrates 100th birthday

Nobel laureate Jimmy Carter, who has lived longer than any United States president in history, celebrates his 100th birthday on Tuesday (Oct 1).

Carter, a Democrat, served a single term as president from January 1977 to January 1981. His decades of humanitarian work after leaving office, including the promotion of human rights and alleviating poverty in countries around the world, earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

His birthday, which comes 19 months after he entered hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia, is being marked by the broadcast of a tribute concert by stars of country, rock and gospel music recorded at Atlanta's Fox Theatre last month.

The concert raised more than US$1 million towards the international programs of the Carter Center, which he founded with his wife, Rosalynn Carter.

The former president plans to tune in to the concert on Georgia Public Broadcasting, according to his grandson Jason Carter.