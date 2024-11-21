Work one day for free, France asks its people in new budget plan

PARIS: France's national budget is so strained that lawmakers are pushing a proposal to make the French work an extra seven hours each year without pay - the equivalent of one working day - to generate extra funds for state coffers.

The measure, which was approved in the Senate upper house of parliament on Wednesday (Nov 21) but which could still be thrown out of the final budget bill, would yield an extra €2.5 billion (US$2.63 billion) in revenues from additional labour charges.

It comes as Prime Minister Michel Barnier's fragile ruling coalition seeks to pass a 2025 budget through a starkly divided parliament, with Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN) threatening to topple the government with a no-confidence vote.

The amendment, proposed by centre-right Senator Elisabeth Doineau, would make people work an extra seven hours at some point over the course of the year, for which they would not be paid a salary but for which their employers would have to make additional social security contributions.

An earlier idea, which would have had the same effect on the budget, was based around scrapping one of France's official public holidays and making people work on that day. However there was no agreement on which holiday to eliminate.

France already scrapped Pentecost Monday's status as a public holiday in 2005 to help better fund healthcare. While France is famed for introducing the 35-hour work week in 2000, in fact the French work an average of around 36 hours a week, longer than many of their western European peers.