France's new prime minister takes office amid anti-government protests

PARIS: France's new prime minister, Sebastien Lecornu, pledged to find creative ways to work with rivals to pass a debt-slimming budget while also promising new policy directions, after taking office on a day of sprawling anti-government protests on Wednesday (Sep 10).

President Emmanuel Macron picked Lecornu to be his fifth prime minister in two years on Tuesday, naming a loyalist who is unlikely to rip up his pro-business economic agenda.

Lecornu replaced Francois Bayrou, who was ousted in a parliamentary vote on Monday over his plans to trim the country's outsized budget deficit, the biggest in the euro zone.

Lecornu, most recently defence minister, said in a brief speech after a handover ceremony that the government would need "to be more creative, sometimes more technical, more serious", in how it works with the opposition. But he also said "ruptures will be necessary".

Lecornu's immediate challenge will be how to steer a streamlined 2026 budget through parliament, which is split into three distinct ideological blocs. Parties broadly agree on the need to slash France's deficit, which reached 5.8 per cent of GDP in 2024, but not on how to do it.

Lecornu has to send a full draft of the text to parliament by Oct 7, although there is some wiggle room until Oct 13, after which lawmakers will run out of time to pass the budget by year's end.

Reactions to Lecornu's appointment underscored the challenge he faces.

While the hard-left said it would seek to topple Lecornu with an immediate no-confidence motion, the far-right National Rally (RN) signalled tentative willingness to work with him on the budget - as long as its budgetary demands are met.

The RN is France's largest parliamentary party and, as such, is a crucial factor in any potential no-confidence motion. Still, Lecornu is seen as the closest member of Macron's circle to the RN, having dined with RN president Jordan Bardella last year.

Bardella, reacting to Lecornu's speech, said the new prime minister "is in a very precarious position".

Using the same word used by Lecornu in his speech, Bardella said he wanted to see the new government adopt RN concerns: "Either there's a rupture, or there's a no-confidence motion."