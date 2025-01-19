Gaza ceasefire delayed after Israel PM Netanyahu demands hostage list from Hamas

JERUSALEM: A long-awaited ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war was delayed Sunday (Jan 19) after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the last minute that it would not take effect until the Palestinian militant group provided a list of the hostages to be released.

Hamas, while "affirming its commitment" to the terms of the ceasefire, said: "The delay in providing the names of those to be released in the first batch is due to technical reasons."

A statement from Netanyahu's office, issued about an hour before the truce was to start at 8.30am local time (2.30pm Singapore time) said he had "instructed the IDF (military) that the ceasefire ... will not begin until Israel has received the list".

An Israeli military spokesperson later said the ceasefire will not take effect as long as Hamas fails to meet its obligations.

Israel will continue to attack as long as Hamas does not meet its demands, said the spokesperson, adding that the military is fully ready for the implementation of the ceasefire and ready to respond if the terms are broken by Hamas.

Hostages were expected to be released within hours of the start of the ceasefire, opening the way to a possible end to a 15-month war that has upended the Middle East.

The ceasefire agreement followed months of on-off negotiations brokered by Egypt, Qatar and the United States, and came just ahead of the Jan 20 inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump.

In a televised address on Saturday, Netanyahu said Israel had US support to return to war if necessary.

Calling the 42-day first phase a "temporary ceasefire", he said: "If we are forced to resume the war, we will do so with force."