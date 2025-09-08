Trial for South Korean accused of 'suitcase murders' begins in New Zealand

WELLINGTON: The trial of a South Korean woman accused in New Zealand of killing her children, stuffing their bodies in suitcases and leaving them in a storage locker began on Monday (Sep 8).

The case caused widespread shock in New Zealand when the bodies of Minu-jo, 6, and Yuna-jo, 8, were found in an abandoned storage locker by an Auckland family in August 2022.

Police believe Hakyung Lee killed her children in June or July 2018, a year after her husband's death, and then returned to South Korea.

She was extradited from South Korea in November 2022 at the request of the New Zealand police.

Appearing before the Auckland High Court on Monday morning, New Zealand media reported Lee refused to answer Justice Geoffrey Venning's calls for a plea.

Despite the silence, Venning said he took Lee's actions to be a not guilty plea, and continued with the case. He told jurors he expected an insanity defence to be presented.

Lee has elected to represent herself in the trial.

Two defence lawyers, Lorraine Smith and Chris Wilkinson-Smith, are serving as standby counsel.

The prosecution is expected to open its case on Tuesday.

