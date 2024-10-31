Harris, Trump accuse each other of fomenting division in campaign's final stretch

ROCKY MOUNT, North Carolina: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris accused each other of deepening the discord of a deeply polarized nation as the US presidential campaign entered its final week on Wednesday.

The Republican former president focused on a Tuesday comment by Democratic President Joe Biden that he said revealed the disdain Democratic leaders feel towards Trump's supporters.

"You can't lead America if you don't love Americans, and you can't be president if you hate the American people," Trump said in North Carolina, one of the largest of the seven swing states up for grabs in Tuesday's presidential election.

Vice President Harris, meanwhile, urged voters in the same state to "turn the page" on Trump, who she said was focused on his own grievances, rather than Americans' needs.

"If he is elected, on Day One Donald Trump will walk into that office with an enemies list. When I am elected, I will walk in with a to-do list," she said.

The race has tightened in its final weeks, and a Tuesday Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Harris leading Trump by just 44% to 43% among registered voters nationally, well within the poll's margin of error. Other opinion polls show tight margins in the seven battleground states that will decide the Nov 5 election.

Tensions are running high. Election workers in competitive states are bracing for violence, and authorities in Florida arrested a man for menacing voters with a machete.

Polarization in America has fostered distrust. According to a March Reuters/Ipsos poll, some 38% of Republicans said they viewed the Democratic Party as an "imminent threat" to the US, while 41% of Democrats said that of Republicans.