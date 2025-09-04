Indonesian islanders take on Swiss cement giant Holcim in landmark climate case

ZUG, SWITZERLAND: A Swiss court on Wednesday (Sep 3) heard arguments in a landmark climate case brought by residents of a tiny Indonesian island being swallowed by rising sea levels against the world’s largest cement company, Holcim.

Four residents of Pari island are demanding compensation for damage caused by climate change and funding for protective measures, in what they describe as a “David versus Goliath” battle against one of the biggest corporate CO2 emitters.

"It is like a David versus Goliath struggle," said Asmania, one of the plaintiffs, who travelled to Switzerland for the hearing. "I believe the judges will stand for us, so we will win."

CLIMATE JUSTICE PUSH

The case is part of a broader global movement to hold major corporations legally responsible for their role in global warming, which is devastating livelihoods in vulnerable communities. While oil companies have traditionally been targeted, campaigners say the Holcim case shines a spotlight on the cement industry, which accounts for about eight per cent of annual global carbon dioxide emissions.

Holcim said the issue of CO2 emissions is “a matter for the legislature and not a question for a civil court,” but added that it awaited the court’s decision and reiterated its pledge to reach net zero emissions by 2050. The company no longer owns cement plants in Indonesia, having sold them in 2019, but the plaintiffs argue Holcim is still responsible for contributing to rising sea levels that threaten their island.

Environmentalists rank Holcim among the world’s top 100 emitters, and say its role in climate-related loss and damage is significant.

ISLAND AT RISK

Pari island, a low-lying community of around 1,500 residents, has already lost 11 per cent of its 42-hectare territory to the sea, according to campaigners. Scientists warn it could be completely submerged by 2050.

Residents say saltwater floods have become increasingly frequent, destroying homes, seaweed farms and fisheries. "We are the climate victims, but we are not contributing to big emissions. It is our survival that is at stake," Asmania said.

One of the plaintiffs has already lost her seaweed farm, while others report their fish farms and homes being repeatedly inundated.