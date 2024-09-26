Iran, Hezbollah enabled Houthis' rise, says UN report

UNITED NATIONS: Yemen's Houthi rebels have grown "from a localised armed group with limited capabilities to a powerful military organization" with the help of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iraqi specialists, according to a confidential report by UN sanctions monitors.

The independent panel of experts, who report annually to the UN Security Council, said Houthi fighters had been receiving tactical and technical training outside Yemen, travelling on fake passports to Iran, Lebanon and Iraq.

Over the past year the Houthis have launched repeated drone and missile strikes on ships in the crucial Red Sea shipping channels to show support for Palestinians in the Gaza war with Israel, disrupting global maritime trade by forcing shipping firms to divert cargoes.

"The multiple testimonies gathered by the panel from military experts, Yemeni officials and even individuals close to the Houthis, indicate that they do not have the capacity to develop and produce, without foreign support, complex weapon systems," the UN experts wrote in their latest report, seen by Reuters.

"The scale, nature and the extent of transfers of diverse military materiel and technology provided to the Houthis from external sources, including financial support and training of its combatants, is unprecedented," they said.

The Houthis did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the UN report.

The sanctions monitors said weapons systems operated by the Houthis were similar to those produced and operated by Iran or armed groups of the Tehran-backed "Axis of Resistance" opposed to Israel and US influence in the Middle East.

"This transformation has been possible due to the transfer of materiel and the assistance and training provided by IRGC-QF, Hezbollah, and Iraqi specialists and technicians to the Houthis," the UN experts reported to the 15-member Security Council Yemen sanctions committee. "IRGC-QF" refers to the Quds Force, the overseas branch of the Revolutionary Guards.

Built up over years or decades of Iranian support, the "Axis of Resistance" includes the Houthis, Palestinian militants Hamas, Hezbollah and various armed groups in Iraq and Syria.