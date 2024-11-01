Iran warns of 'harsh' response to Israel attack: Reports

TEHRAN: Iran on Thursday (Oct 31) warned of a "harsh and regretful" response to Saturday's deadly Israeli attack on Iranian military facilities, local media reported after a series of tit-for-tat attacks by the two enemies.



Israeli warplanes carried out the strikes in what Israel said was retaliation for Tehran's Oct 1 missile barrage, which Iran had in turn described as a reprisal for the killing of Iran-backed militant leaders and a Revolutionary Guards commander.



Since the attacks on Oct 26, Israel has warned Iran against retaliating, while Tehran, stating it does not seek war, vowed to respond.



"The recent action of the Zionist regime in attacking parts of our country was a desperate move and the Islamic Republic of Iran will give it a harsh and regretful response," said Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani, a senior aide to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, quoted by Tasnim news agency.



He praised Iran's air defence performance in "preventing the entry of the Zionist regime fighters into the territory" and said damage from the strikes was "minimal".