Israel launches ground operations in Lebanon with 'limited' raids on Hezbollah

BEIRUT: Israel said its troops had launched raids inside Lebanon on Tuesday (Oct 1), starting its widely expected ground operations after two weeks of devastating air strikes against Hezbollah's command structure and weapons sites.

The Israeli military said the operations in Lebanon began on Monday night and involved paratroops and commandos from the elite 98th division, which was deployed to the northern front two weeks ago from Gaza where they had been fighting for months.

It said its air force and artillery supported ground troops engaged in "limited, localised, and targeted ground raids" against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon villages that posed "an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel".

A Lebanese security source told Reuters that Israeli units had crossed into Lebanon overnight for reconnaissance and probing operations. Lebanese troops also pulled back from positions along the border, the source added. A Lebanese army spokesperson did not confirm or deny the movement.

Lebanon's army has historically stayed on the sidelines of major conflicts with Israel, and in the last year of hostilities has not fired on the Israeli military.

The operation into Lebanon represents an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Iran-backed militants that now threatens to suck in the US and Iran.