Israel says it killed Hamas commander who doubled as UN aid worker

JERUSALEM: Israel's military said on Thursday (Oct 24) it killed a Hamas commander who took part in the Oct 7, 2023 assault on southern Israel and who also worked for the UN aid agency in the Gaza Strip.

The agency, UNRWA, has been accused by Israel for having many employees who double as members of Hamas and other armed group. The UN said in August that nine UNRWA staff were possibly involved in the Oct 7 attacks and fired them.

There was no immediate comment from UNRWA regarding the latest Israeli allegation. Separately, the agency on Wednesday said that one of its staff members was killed in an Israeli strike in the central Gaza Strip.