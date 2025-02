Israel sends negotiators to Cairo to extend phase-one of Gaza ceasefire

The dire condition of hostages handed over in recent weeks, including some who appeared emaciated and others Israel says were murdered by their captors, including a baby, have intensified Israeli public anger , potentially impacting talks to extend the truce.Hamas said on Thursday it was ready to begin talks on the second phase and that the only way remaining hostages in Gaza would be freed is through commitment to the ceasefire.Israeli authorities believe fewer than half of the 59 hostages still held in Gaza are still alive.Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen told public broadcaster Kan that Israel demanded that the military stay in the Philadelphi Corridor, which runs the length of Gaza's southern border with Egypt.Israeli troops are supposed to start withdrawing from the Gaza-Egypt border area on Saturday when the first phase of the ceasefire is set to end.