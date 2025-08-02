Musk's X Accuses Britain of Online Safety 'Overreach'

PARIS: Elon Musk’s social media platform X on Friday (Aug 1) accused Britain of regulatory “overreach” following the implementation of the country’s Online Safety Act, a law designed to protect children from harmful content such as pornography.

“The Online Safety Act’s laudable intentions are at risk of being overshadowed by the breadth of its regulatory reach,” X said on its Global Government Affairs account. “A plan ostensibly intended to keep children safe is at risk of seriously infringing on the public’s right to free expression.”

CONCERNS OVER FREE SPEECH, DUPLICATION

X also criticised a new police unit set up to monitor social media and a recently introduced code of conduct for online platforms, calling the measures “parallel and duplicative.” The company suggested these initiatives could further erode free speech.

Despite its criticism, X said it has begun complying with the law by rolling out age-verification systems in Britain, Ireland and the wider European Union. These include estimating a user’s age based on account details, using AI to assess selfies, or requiring the upload of official ID documents.

FINES FOR NON-COMPLIANCE

Under the Online Safety Act, which came into force on Jul 25, UK media regulator Ofcom requires such age checks to be “technically accurate, robust, reliable and fair.” Companies that fail to comply face fines of up to £18 million (US$24 million) or 10 per cent of global revenue, whichever is higher. Repeat offenders risk being blocked in the UK.