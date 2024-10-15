NASA launches probe to study if life possible on icy Jupiter moon

49 FLYBYS

The probe will cover 2.9 billion kilometres during its journey, with arrival expected in April 2030.



The main mission will last another four years.



The probe will make 49 close flybys over Europa, coming as close as 25 kilometres above the surface.



It will be subjected to intense radiation - the equivalent of several million chest x-rays on each pass.



Some 4,000 people have been working on the US$5.2 billion mission for around a decade.



NASA says the investment is justified by the importance of the data that will be collected.



If our solar system turns out to be home to two habitable worlds (Europa and Earth), "think of what that means when you extend that result to the billions and billions of other solar systems in this galaxy," said Niebur.



"Setting aside the 'Is there life?' question on Europa, just the habitability question in and of itself opens up a huge new paradigm for searching for life in the galaxy," he added.



The Europa Clipper will operate at the same time as the European Space Agency's (ESA) Juice probe, which will study two other moons of Jupiter - Ganymede and Callisto