Netanyahu slams Macron for fuelling 'antisemitic fire'

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused French President Emmanuel Macron of fuelling antisemitism by moving to recognise a Palestinian state, in a letter seen on Tuesday (Aug 19).
The Israeli leader said antisemitism had "surged" in France since Macron’s announcement last month and warned that the French move rewarded Hamas while endangering French Jews.
Macron said France would formally recognise a Palestinian state during a UN meeting in September, drawing sharp criticism from Israel. By making the announcement, Paris would join a growing list of countries that have recognised Palestinian statehood since the Gaza war began nearly two years ago.
A French minister hit back on Tuesday, saying that the fight against antisemitism must not be "exploited".
ISRAELI CRITICISM
In his letter to Macron, Netanyahu said the French decision poured "fuel on this antisemitic fire".
"It is not diplomacy, it is appeasement. It rewards Hamas terror, hardens Hamas's refusal to free the hostages, emboldens those who menace French Jews and encourages the Jew-hatred now stalking your streets," he wrote.
Netanyahu urged Macron to confront antisemitism directly and called on him to "replace weakness with action, appeasement with resolve, and to do so by a clear date: the Jewish New Year, September 23".
FRANCE RESPONDS
Benjamin Haddad, France’s minister for Europe, said the country has "no lessons to learn in the fight against antisemitism".
The issue, he added, "which is poisoning our European societies" must not be "exploited".
France is among at least 145 of the 193 UN member states that now recognise or plan to recognise a Palestinian state, according to an AFP tally.
Australia joined the list earlier this month, announcing its intention to extend recognition in September.
TENSIONS WITH AUSTRALIA
Netanyahu also lashed out at Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, calling him a "weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia's Jews" in a post on his office’s official X account.
The comments came after Canberra cancelled the visa of far-right Israeli politician Simcha Rothman, a member of Netanyahu’s governing coalition. Rothman had been scheduled to speak at events organised by the Australian Jewish Association.
Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar then revoked the visas of Australia’s representatives to the Palestinian Authority in response.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong denounced the move as an "unjustified reaction" and said Netanyahu’s government was "isolating Israel and undermining international efforts towards peace and a two-state solution".