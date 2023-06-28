New EU deforestation law has wider impact on countries beyond region, including livelihoods of Australia’s farmers

Australian farmers argue that their country has different agricultural systems and practices because of its geography and climate, and that the new law has impeded their export opportunities.

SOUND AGRICULTURAL PRACTICES

There are farmers in the country who adopt sound agricultural practices in rearing their livestock and growing crops.

For instance, farm manager Matt Cummins looks after more than 10,000 acres of land in Bobbara Station, deep in the heart of rural New South Wales and one of Australia's most productive agricultural regions.

"This project here was developed in the early 90s to try and stabilise the local salinity table within the local profile,” said Mr Cummins, who keeps 1,000 cattle and 10,000 sheep.

To ensure a sustainable and profitable enterprise, many additional native trees have been planted in recent years. The tree planting and additional vegetation has helped enrich the soil and steadied the water supply passing underground.