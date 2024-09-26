New York Mayor Adams charged in bribery, fraud scheme

After repeated messages about the building from Adams, a senior Fire Department official allegedly told a subordinate he would lose his job if he did not allow the consulate to open. Adams notified the diplomat when the Fire Department approved the building to open later in the day, the indictment said.



"You are a true friend of Turkey," the diplomat allegedly responded.



Adams performed other favours as well, the indictment said. Before serving as mayor, Adams allegedly cut ties with a community centre in Brooklyn that the diplomat said was affiliated with a hostile political movement, according to the indictment.



Shortly after he was inaugurated in 2022, an Adams staffer assured the diplomat that the new mayor would not make a statement on 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire that Washington has called a genocide.



Adams said he was aiming for a public trial to defend himself. "If it's foreign donors, I know I don't take money from foreign donors," he said.